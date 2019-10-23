South Africa: Mapimpi's Magical Try Run Continuing At World Cup

23 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Makazole Mapimpi's stunning Springbok try-scoring spree has continued at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, where he has crossed the whitewash five times to date in the tournament.

It means the 29-year-old wing is the joint-leading try-scorer alongside Wales' Josh Adams and Japan's SA-born flyer, Kotaro Matsushima.

Heading into Sunday's semi-final against Wales in Yokohama, Mapimpi boasts 13 tries from his 12 Tests in Bok colours.

"If you look at Makazole's past two to three years in Super Rugby and PRO14, he has always been one of the best finishers in the game," Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said on Wednesday.

"When he played for the Southern Kings, he managed to score tries in a losing side. When he went to the Cheetahs, he did the same thing, and at the Sharks, he is one of their best finishers."

Stick added that work had been done on getting Mapimpi into space against the bigger sides in world rugby, pointing to the 23-13 loss to the All Blacks in South Africa's tournament opener as an example of a day when things did not go according to plan.

"We were guilty in that New Zealand game for not really converting the possession we had into points. Using the ball in the wider channels was also something we didn't do in that game," he said.

"That was a big work-on for us going forward in the World Cup, and in a couple of games where we did have opportunities - and the contestable kicking game creates opportunities - you might get Makazole running against a forward, or a 20-metre space to run into.

"Hopefully this week, they will get some opportunities."

Kick-off on Sunday is at 11:00 (SA time).

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.