Africa: "42% of girls abandon the school system before high school, because of unwanted pregnancies and early marriages" says Mabingue Ngom in Paris

23 October 2019
UNFPA West and Central Africa (Dakar)
press release

Paris, France - 11 October 2019: "42% of girls abandon the school system before high school, because of unwanted pregnancies and early marriages," said the Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund for West and Central Africa Mr. Mabingué Ngom, during the presentation in Paris on Thursday, October 10th of the book entitled "Goal 17: partnership, a privileged approach of UNFPA for the transformation of Africa and the world ". The presentation aimed at restoring the experience of the regional office and highlighting the various dimensions of the partnership, to show how it can be a fruitful strategy.

The meeting was made at the invitation of Mrs. Joëlle Bonnefous, Ms. Michelle de Charrette and Mr. Hervé de Charrette, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, who moderated the discussions. The audience consisted of a crowd of high-profile guests, development partners and political actors from the African Voice Club, a circle of friendships and meetings around Africa.

In his presentation, the Regional Director recalled the situation with regard to several indicators in Africa: "Modern methods of contraception are used by 25% of the population south of the Sahara, but only 18% in West and Central Africa. Some countries in our region have the lowest contraceptive rate in the world: 6% in Chad, 9% in Guinea, 12% in Gambia, 16% in Niger ". Mr. Ngom recalled the consequences of a low prevalence of contraceptives: "If we do not solve the issue of family planning, 80 million additional children in the world will go to bed hungry. Likewise, and I discuss this with the International Labor Office, we will have more than 20 million additional jobseekers a year. "

To reverse this trend, Mabingué Ngom stressed the need to build strong multi-stakeholder partnerships that could also face security challenges in West and Central Africa, because according to him, no agency or State holds it alone a solution to these problems. He also presented several achievements made possible through a strategic partnership. These include the Sahel Women's Empowerment and Demographic Dividend Project SWEDD, as well as the French-funded Muskoka project to improve adolescent maternal and reproductive health.

Media Contact :

Habibou DIA | Spécialiste des médias | E-mail: dia@unfpa.org | Tel: +221 774 472 776

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 UNFPA West and Central Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: UNFPA in WCA

Most Popular
Africa
West Africa
External Relations
Health
International Organisations
Women
Children
Pregnancy and Childbirth
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Crime Brought to Africa by Colonialists - South Africa's Mbete

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.