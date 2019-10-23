South Africa: Mmusi Maimane Resigns as Leader of Opposition Democratic Alliance

Photo: GroundUp
(file photo)
23 October 2019
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Mmusi Maimane has resigned from his position as leader of South Africa's largest opposition party the Democratic Alliance, another blow to a party that is still reeling from another high-level resignation earlier this week.

Businessman-turned-politician Herman Mashaba called it quits after former party leader Helen Zille  - who has in past been cited for her comments around colonialism - was re-elected to the chair of the party's highest decision-making body the Federal Executive Council. At the time of Mashaba's resignation, Maimane tweeted: " It's been my greatest honour to serve and work with this incredible South African Herman Mashaba. Our paths have crossed for a reason and a purpose and we shall never surrender that purpose". This and Maimane's other comments praising Mashaba has reportedly drawn criticism from factions within the party.

Another stalwart of the party, Athol Trollip, resigned as chairperson of the party. Trollip served as the former mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Maimane has been the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly since May 2014, and leader of the Democratic Alliance since May 2015.

He will stay on as a member of parliament.

More on This
Main Opposition Leader Resigns from Party
Johannesburg Mayor Quits After Opposition's Zille Returns
Opposition Leader Maimane Accuses Detractors of Smear Campaign
I Have a Dream of Putting a Job in Every Home - Maimane
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Govt Plans Law Against Zimbabweans Calling for Sanctions
Nigerians Seek Protection for Journalist Who Exposed Rot in Jails

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.