South Africa: Three Nigerian Men Nabbed With Drugs Worth R1.1 Million

23 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Three Nigerian men have been nabbed with various types of drugs worth R.1.1 million in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit members were attending to a complaint in the area, when they made the discovery on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the bust took place at two separate block of flats in Kempton Park around 5:00.

"Two male persons aged 42 and 45 were cornered at the Deomar flat. The two suspects were found in possession of rocks, six ziplocks of khat, 40 blue and pink ecstasy tablets and a plastic of khat stashed inside the sole of one of their shoe. The drugs recovered from the two suspects, were worth R10 100.

"The DEU members then proceeded to Ashton Place, where blocks of khat, crystal meth and heroin valued at R1.1m were uncovered.

A 39-year-old tenant was apprehended.

"All three arrested Nigerian nationals, were taken to the Kempton Park police station. They are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon, on charges of possession and dealing in illicit substances," said Mokheseng.

