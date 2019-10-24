Rwanda: Sugira Apologises After Controversial Comment

24 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR striker Ernest Sugira has apologised to club management and 'beloved' fans following his controversial comment in a press conference that led to his suspension last Saturday.

"It is with shame that I regret and apologise for speaking insensitive words during the press conference after the Amavubi-Ethiopia game spinning everything out of control," part of his apology reads.

The 28-year-old, who has only scored once in Rwanda Premier League since rejoining APR two years ago, made his controversial comment after inspiring Rwanda to next year's African Nations Championships (CHAN) with two goals in either leg of the double-header against Ethiopia.

Amavubi secured their ticket 2-1 on aggregate after playing a 1-1 draw at Kigali Stadium on Saturday, with the first leg having ended 1-0 in favour of Vincent Mashami's side in Ethiopia courtesy of a solo acrobatic kick from Sugira.

Come 2020, Rwanda will be making her third consecutive appearance in the CHAN finals tournament, and the fourth overall, since the tournament's inception in 2009.

"I just pray that this apology, you somehow shun the apparent intensity of my wrecks and blunders in what I said and forgive me."

Moroccan Adil Erradi left Sugira out of APR squad that edged Marines 2-1 on Tuesday to reclaim the top spot, having collected 10 points after four match rounds this season.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Main South African Opposition Leader Resigns His Post
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.