Rwanda: Sugira Apologises After Controversial Comment

APR striker Ernest Sugira has apologised to club management and 'beloved' fans following his controversial comment in a press conference that led to his suspension last Saturday.

"It is with shame that I regret and apologise for speaking insensitive words during the press conference after the Amavubi-Ethiopia game spinning everything out of control," part of his apology reads.

The 28-year-old, who has only scored once in Rwanda Premier League since rejoining APR two years ago, made his controversial comment after inspiring Rwanda to next year's African Nations Championships (CHAN) with two goals in either leg of the double-header against Ethiopia.

Amavubi secured their ticket 2-1 on aggregate after playing a 1-1 draw at Kigali Stadium on Saturday, with the first leg having ended 1-0 in favour of Vincent Mashami's side in Ethiopia courtesy of a solo acrobatic kick from Sugira.

Come 2020, Rwanda will be making her third consecutive appearance in the CHAN finals tournament, and the fourth overall, since the tournament's inception in 2009.

"I just pray that this apology, you somehow shun the apparent intensity of my wrecks and blunders in what I said and forgive me."

Moroccan Adil Erradi left Sugira out of APR squad that edged Marines 2-1 on Tuesday to reclaim the top spot, having collected 10 points after four match rounds this season.