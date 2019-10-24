African Slum Map Exposes True Scale of Urban Poverty

Photo: Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation
The Million Neighbourhoods map.
23 October 2019
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Nellie Peyton

Dakar — Urban scientists on Wednesday launched the first digital map of Africa's sprawl of slums to expose the true scale of urban poverty and bring services to millions of people.

The "Million Neighbourhoods" project by a team at the University of Chicago aims to map the whole world - eventually - and become a tool for better city planning as mayors decide which areas most need sewers, roads and other basics.

The interactive, online map was created with an open-source database that lets any and all volunteers add the location of roads and buildings in unmapped places.

"Using this map, we can quickly identify the infrastructure deficits of entire cities and pinpoint areas most in need of improvements," said Luis Bettencourt, director of the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation at UChicago.

The map also allows researchers to generate a model of the minimum road network needed to reach every house, which can form a basis for real-life planning, he said.

"The idea is that we will work with people on the ground in cities towards making plans that they think are appropriate," Bettencourt told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

About 53 million people in sub-Saharan Africa live in slums, representing about half the urban population, according to a study out earlier this year.

Africa's urban population is expected to triple in the next 50 years, according to the United Nations, which has set a goal of ensuring universal access to affordable housing by 2030.

The size of slums is generally under-estimated, even by local governments, said a programme coordinator at UN-Habitat, the agency for housing and urban development.

"Slums and informal settlements are not reflected on plans and maps," said Kerstin Sommer, leader of the slum upgrading unit for UN-Habitat based in Kenya. "We really welcome this initiative. It can be a powerful tool."

Maps for Central and South America, India and parts of Europe and Asia will come online in weeks, Bettencourt said.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; editing by Lyndsay Griffiths. The Thomson Reuters Foundation is the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, and covers humanitarian news, women's and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking, property rights, and climate change. Visit http://news.trust.org)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Africa
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Main South African Opposition Leader Resigns His Post
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.