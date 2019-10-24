Kenya: DCI Kinoti Denies Contempt in Tob Cohen Murder Case

Nairobi — Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has dismissed a contempt case filed against him by a key suspect in the murder of Tob Cohen as a scheme to argue her innocence outside court.

DCI Kinoti, through his lawyer Donald Kipkorir has dismissed the move by Sarah Wairimu as a mere publicity stunt, saying its sole motive is to excite the public, with what he terms as a false and fake alternative narrative or love sonnet.

Wairimu, who is a suspect in the killing of Cohen, went to High Court seeking to have Kinoti and the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji jailed for 6 months, for allegedly infringing on a court order barring them from divulging details of the case to journalists.

"... knowing well that there was no iota of evidence directly or indirectly linking the applicant to the murder of her husband, continued to prosecute their trumped-up case against the applicant through the print and electronic media by going into a frenzy of malicious and unsubstantiated allegations, unsolicited commentaries, uninformed opinions all calculated to depict the applicant as a cold-hearted originator, facilitator, and executor of her husband's initial disappearance and subsequent murder," reads Wairumu's application.

In a rejoinder, Kinoti wants Wairimu's application, which was made through lawyer Phillip Murgor dismissed, saying the two are engaging in a calculated move to control investigations and the trial process, by turning the tables against him and the DPP.

"The court should take judicial notice that Sarah Wairimu and her lawyer Philip Murgor have since before and after the arrest been on every media and forum in Kenya including YouTube giving an alternative narrative of the material circumstances on this case, and if anyone is in contempt of the Court, it is the duo," reads the DCI's response filed on Tuesday.

"The application is a deliberate and contrived scheme by the Applicant and her lawyer to prematurely argue her innocence."

Wairimu who was held in custody for nearly two months is out on a Sh2 million cash bail.