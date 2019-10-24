Kenya: Kiprop's Wife Announces Engagement to Her New Lover On Social Media

23 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

The estranged wife of Asbel Kiprop appears to have fast moved on from her troubled marriage to the former 1,500m Olympic champion.

Sammary Cherotich has taken to Facebook and announced to all who care to listen that she is now engaged to one Kelvin Busienei.

This development appears to put an end any chances of reconciliation for the couple.

Some time last year, Cherotich and Kiprop went through a publicized fallout at about the time the athlete filmed himself making out with another woman inside a car.

Around the same time, Kiprop had been banned for four years after testing positive to Erythropoietin (EPO) in an out of competition test.

DOPING CHARGES

He was also stripped off all his results and titles acquired in races between November 2017 and February 2018.

"Asbel is depressed as we speak and needs urgent counselling. Kenyans should stand with him the same way they celebrated his wins. I am not defending him because he is my husband but because I know he is a talented athlete," Cherotich said in 2018.

All along Kiprop has maintained that he is innocent of the doping charges and also apologised to his wife.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.