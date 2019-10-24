Kenya: Kiprop's Wife Announces Engagement to Her New Lover On Social Media

The estranged wife of Asbel Kiprop appears to have fast moved on from her troubled marriage to the former 1,500m Olympic champion.

Sammary Cherotich has taken to Facebook and announced to all who care to listen that she is now engaged to one Kelvin Busienei.

This development appears to put an end any chances of reconciliation for the couple.

Some time last year, Cherotich and Kiprop went through a publicized fallout at about the time the athlete filmed himself making out with another woman inside a car.

Around the same time, Kiprop had been banned for four years after testing positive to Erythropoietin (EPO) in an out of competition test.

DOPING CHARGES

He was also stripped off all his results and titles acquired in races between November 2017 and February 2018.

"Asbel is depressed as we speak and needs urgent counselling. Kenyans should stand with him the same way they celebrated his wins. I am not defending him because he is my husband but because I know he is a talented athlete," Cherotich said in 2018.

All along Kiprop has maintained that he is innocent of the doping charges and also apologised to his wife.