Kenya: Mwendwa's Rivals Threaten to Boycott Forthcoming FKF Polls

Kenyans will on Wednesday have an idea as to who could become the next Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president.

On this day, FKF's Electoral Board will conduct a nomination exercise for those aspiring for the top seat in Kenyan football.

Outgoing president Nick Mwendwa, his predecessor Sam Nyamweya, seasoned politician Moses Akaranga, Nairobi businessman Steve Mburu and former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Ole Magelo have expressed interest in this position.

But all of the aforementioned, save for Mwendwa, are unlikely to participate in the nominations.

"I have faith in the board to conduct a credible election," Mwendwa told Nairobi News.

But the rest have begged to differ.

PROTEST LETTERS

"Why collect a paper and pay (a nomination fee of) Sh400,000 when this (election) exercise has already been rigged in favour of that boy called Mwendwa?" posed Akaranga.

The former Vihiga Governor also said he has written protest letters to both the Electoral Board's chairman Prof Edwin Wamukoya and Sports Registrar Rose Wasike, urging them to halt the exercise.

The same sentiments are shared by Mburu.

"We have agreed not to participate. Football in Kenya is on its deathbed and there is need for an elaborate plan to fix it," Mburu said.

Ole Magelo was unavailable for comment.