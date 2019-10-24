Kenya: Teacher Wins U.S.$10,000 AU Prize for Outstanding Performance

A Kenyan teacher was on Wednesday among three tutors who were awarded with the first continental teacher prize by the Africa Union in Ethiopia for their outstanding performance.

Erick Ademba, a teacher at Asumbi Girls School in Kenya, Augusta Lartey-Young from Presbyterian Boy's Secondary School in Ghana and Gladys K., from a school in Uganda scooped the prizes.

Mr Ademba received a certificate and Sh1 million at a ceremony held at the AU Headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

The teachers were recognized for helping students achieve their long-term career goals, quality teaching and encouraging desirable behaviours in schools, among others.

BE INNOVATIVE

Speaking after getting the award, Mr Ademba said the prize promotes the image of teaching on the African continent and motivates African teachers to be innovative.

"The award will improve teaching image since teachers in Africa will feel recognized," said Mr Ademba.

Speaking at the ceremony, Beatrice Njenga, Head of AU Education Division, noted that the teacher prize is an important and valuable instrument that contributes to the success of Agenda 2063 and continental Education strategy for Africa (CESA).

"It will enhance visibility and status of the teacher in Africa at all levels from early childhood to tertiary levels including TVET, and promote teaching as a first choice profession," said Ms Njenga.

The AU hopes that the prize will raise the status of the teaching profession and the teacher, and inspire the best possible candidates to join the profession. It further hopes to serve as a catalyst for similar programmes at regional and national levels.