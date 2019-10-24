Malawi: Over 15, 000 Registered for Kasungu By-Elections

23 October 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Vincent Khonje

Kasungu — A total of 15,760 registered voters are expected to cast their votes in Matenje Ward in Kasungu during the November 5 by-elections.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) conducted registration and voter verification exercise on 10th and 11th October in which 171 new voters registered of which 77 are male and 94 are female.

According to a press statement released by the commission, there will be 13 polling centres in which the voting will take place.

The by-election in Kasungu will be conducted following the death of Councillor Alex Kambanizithe.

Meanwhile, MEC has said the campaign period for the polls has been opened from October 19 and will end on November 3.

"All contesting candidates signed the Electoral Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates which provides guidance on the conduct of free, fair and issue-based campaign.

"It is the anticipation of the commission and all stakeholders that the candidates will adhere to the provisions of the code of conduct. Failure to do so will attract penalties," reads a statement from MEC.

There is no female candidate taking part in the by election in Matenje Ward.

Candidates for the electoral contest include Nelson Maseko for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP); Chrifford Joseph Mbewe, independent candidate; Vincent Phiri, Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) and Descent Msatero Chipangula for Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

MEC is also conducting by-elections in Lilongwe South Constituency on the same day.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Main South African Opposition Leader Resigns His Post
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.