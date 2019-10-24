Malawi: Over 15, 000 Registered for Kasungu By-Elections

Kasungu — A total of 15,760 registered voters are expected to cast their votes in Matenje Ward in Kasungu during the November 5 by-elections.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) conducted registration and voter verification exercise on 10th and 11th October in which 171 new voters registered of which 77 are male and 94 are female.

According to a press statement released by the commission, there will be 13 polling centres in which the voting will take place.

The by-election in Kasungu will be conducted following the death of Councillor Alex Kambanizithe.

Meanwhile, MEC has said the campaign period for the polls has been opened from October 19 and will end on November 3.

"All contesting candidates signed the Electoral Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates which provides guidance on the conduct of free, fair and issue-based campaign.

"It is the anticipation of the commission and all stakeholders that the candidates will adhere to the provisions of the code of conduct. Failure to do so will attract penalties," reads a statement from MEC.

There is no female candidate taking part in the by election in Matenje Ward.

Candidates for the electoral contest include Nelson Maseko for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP); Chrifford Joseph Mbewe, independent candidate; Vincent Phiri, Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) and Descent Msatero Chipangula for Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

MEC is also conducting by-elections in Lilongwe South Constituency on the same day.