Zimbabwe: MDC MPs Confront Mudenda for Turning House Into 'Kangaroo' Parliament

Angry MDC MPs Wednesday laid siege on National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda accusing the Zanu PF politburo member of showing open bias towards his party.

This came when Mudenda concurred with leader of the house, Ziyambi Ziyambi that MDC MPs should not be allowed to ask cabinet ministers any questions during the question time because these were ministers appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

MDC has adamantly refused to recognise Mnangagwa as the country's legitimately elected leader arguing the Zanu PF number of stealing their leader, Nelson Chamisa's victory during last year's elections.

Twice the MDC MPs have walked out on Mnangagwa when the national leader has been in parliament for special events needing his presence.

On Wednesday, opposition MPs took turns to lambast Mudenda for allegedly acting against the national constitution.

They gave the Speaker a torrid time as they grilled him for taking what they felt was a biased stand.

Mudenda many times tried to take charge of the house but the angry MDC members could not listen to him.

Police were twice called in to remove some of the opposition MPs but failed as they were blocked by the lawmakers.

"Speaker, I have lost respect for you," said Job Sikhala, MDC MP for Zengeza West.

"You have reduced this House into a kangaroo Parliament. I was elected by people and you are denying me the right to ask questions. Having had sympathies for you before, I withdraw any sympathy that I had.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We cannot allow you to abuse us, but why! We are not kids. We have children."

Mudenda was not ready to give in, calling the firebrand legislator to order.

"The manner in which you raise your point should be proper. You are free to say that without being emotional," Mudenda said to Sikhala.

He warned he was going invoke Section 112 of the Constitution to deal with rogue opposition MPs.

"I shall apply this section to the members I am naming," he said.

But Mudenda could not find time to name anyone as noisy MDC members interjected, putting parliament proceedings to a halt.

Sikhala was not done yet.

"What you did (Speaker) was not procedural. We respect you a lot. We had huge respect for you but you have reduced that respect to a quarter.

"You have disappointed me Mr Speaker. I will never allow you to disrespect us... "

MDC MP for Mutare Central, Innocent Gonese also weighed in.

"It is not our desire to have disorder. We need to be given an opportunity have the clarification.

"We want to know the implications and extent of this ruling by you Mr Speaker Sir. Are we going to participate in the Bills? This is a serious concern," said Gonese to Mudenda.