Zimbabwe: EcoSure Introduces Transport Services for Bereaved Families

EcoSure has launched a transport service that will give its existing policy holders the convenience of access to free transport during their time of bereavement.

The new package, which will give EcoSure clients access to free transport when they lose a loved one, will be offered by EcoSure in partnership with Vaya, and will be known as the EcoSure Vaya Add On package.

Announcing the launch of the service at a media event in Harare today, Cassava Smartech CEO Mr Eddie Chibi said EcoSure was introducing the package to ease the burden of transport for policy holders in times of bereavement.

"In times of bereavement, one needs transport to run around and plan the funeral programme. And vehicles such as buses are also required to ferry mourners. We are introducing affordable transport packages that will ease this burden for our clients," Mr Chibi said.

He said the service would be available to all EcoSure policy holders who sign up to is, with the premiums conveniently deducted monthly via EcoCash.

"EcoSure will leverage Vaya, our group logistics arm which already has over 20 000 vehicles at its disposal," Mr Chibi said.

Describing the packages, Econet Life General Manager Mr Godwin Mashiri said an EcoSure policy holder can register for any one of three (3) packages; namely EcoSure Vaya Runner, which gives access to a Vaya vehicle and driver to do funeral errands; EcoSure Vaya Local, which gives access to a 65-seater bus to ferry mourners for distances of up to 120km; and the EcoSure Vaya Ekhaya, which gives access to a 65-seater bus that transports mourners to any destination in Zimbabwe.

EcoSure, which has given insurance cover to millions of people in Zimbabwe, has transformed the lives by offering wide and affordable access to micro-insurance products.

With premiums as low as ZWL5.00 per month, and pay-out claims of up to ZWL30 000, depending on the plan assured, EcoSure has established itself as the undisputed 'insurance inclusion' champion in the country.

Mr Mashiri reiterated that EcoSure claims are quickly processed, to avoid delays and facilitate for a decent and dignified send offs.

"The product has managed to harness the power of technology allowing Zimbabweans across the economic divide to get affordable insurance cover on their phones," Mr Mashiri said.

EcoSure and Vaya are part of Cassava Smartech, the diversified technology and fintech company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. Cassava Smartech is a member of the Econet Group.