Zimbabwe: Prince Dube Sees Red

24 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Dennis Kagonye

ZPC Kariba kept intact their unbeaten run on an afternoon with in-form Highlanders striker Prince Dube saw red at Nyamhunga yesterday.

The home side opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Samuel Makawa.

The forward could have doubled the tally from a free-kick after Tawanda Nyamandwe was deliberately pushed by Adrian Silla moments later.

Highlanders then won a free-kick in the 38th minute when Collen Muleya fouled Silla. But the home side goalkeeper, Future Sibanda, did well to save the effort and while he was still on the ground, Prince Dube, deliberately kicked him.

The Warriors forward was given his marching orders.

Bosso goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda then denied Nyamandwe in a one-on-one situation.

However, with nine minutes remaining Peter Muduhwa ghosted in from the blind side for the equaliser.

"Today we never played very well, in terms of keeping the ball and creating chances," said ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi.

"But we were a better team.

"We are actually dropping points at a very crucial time and it's becoming very difficult for us to be in the championship race."

Bosso coach Pieter de Jongh was satisfied with the point.

"The field was not even but the important thing is that we collected a point away," he said.

"It was a defensive communication mistake which gave them a goal. We were the better side in the second half."

ZPC Kariba... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (1) 1

Highlanders ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ...(0) 1

