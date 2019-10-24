Zimbabwe: BancABC Partners Global Digital Payment Disrupter Senditoo

BancABC has announced a remittance partnership with London based start-up, Senditoo allowing Zimbabweans in the diaspora to send and receive money through the bank's network of branches across the country.

Co-founded by 33-year-old Zimbabwean tech entrepreneur Takwana Tyaranini, Senditoo has emerged as a disrupter in the remittance market with their mobile airtime service.

The service allows one to send airtime back home, no matter where they are in the world. The company recently raised over US$1 million dollars in funding since commencing operations in 2016 and has a combined reach of over 4.5 billion prepaid users daily worldwide.

As part of growing their remittance business, BancABC will become the official local partner for Senditoo remittances in Zimbabwe. The banks is slowly increasing its reach within the Zimbabwean diaspora population across Europe and has announced that it will shortly launch a comprehensive diaspora banking service to its growing client base outside Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the launch, BancABC Managing Director, Dr. Lance Mambondiani said "It is always exciting to work with young Zimbabwean entrepreneurs who have a global vision and offer innovative digital solutions which improves our customer networks and service delivery".

The partnership with Senditoo will allow people in the diaspora to easily send both cash & airtime to their loved ones in Zimbabwe and BancABC is proud to partner Senditoo on this initiative.

"Inward remittances are a critical component of forex receipts for the country which have historically supported the livelihoods of hundreds of families back home. We believe strongly in collaborative partnerships such as this one to increase our reach, provide convenience to our customers whilst leveraging on our platform to connect with companies that enrich the value proposition to our customers," he added.

Takwana, who has been in Zimbabwe to oversee the Senditoo integration said, "We are quite humbled to launch our first remittance partnership in Zimbabwe and I would like to thank all our customers who demanded this service from us as part of their Senditoo experience. We will not disappoint you. We look forward to delivering your money to all your sahwiras and relatives swiftly and with the personalised care you expect from us."

As part of the official launch in Zimbabwe, Senditoo is offering ZWL$50 Airtime for every remittance done between now and the 31st of October 2019. There is also an additional ZWL$20 Airtime for customers who post a review of their service on the Senditoo Zimbabwe or BancABC Zimbabwe Facebook Page up until the 31st of October.

Senditoo offers an easy way to send money from your mobile phone. The payer in the diaspora simply needs to visit www.senditoo.com. From there all they need to do is select "Send Money", enter amount they wish to send & the recipients phone number. Customers can collect their cash from any of the 19 BancABC branches across the country. Cash is guaranteed at all BancABC branches.

Head of Digital Banking at BancABC, Paul Banga said the services is available for both account and non-account holders.

"The Senditoo service is available for account holders and non-account holders. Our aim is to create a one stop shop for convenient and innovative banking services in Zimbabwe. We are aware that people are going through tough times and people in diaspora need options that are convenient and easy to access to provide assistance to relatives back in Zimbabwe".