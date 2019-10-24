Zimbabwe: Government Invites Indian ICT Investors

24 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Michael Tome

Government has invited Indian high-tech giants to explore business opportunities and set up shop in the information communication and technology sector in the country.

Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Jenfan Muswere, extended the invitation last Friday while in India where he attended the Millennial India International Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MIICCIA).

This is a platform that explores global business trends and opportunities for countries.

Running under the theme "Partners in Growth, Prosperity and Shared Destiny" MIICCIA is an investment access platform to diverse sectors of the global economies.

India is now positioned 52nd on the Global Innovation Index (GII), which is five steps from the 57th position it had in 2018, making it a forerunner in terms of technological innovations.

Zimbabwe has a lot to learn from the Asian country's escapades in the technology sector.

In his speech at the annual technology indaba, Deputy Minister Muswere disclosed an array of ICT areas that investors can tap into.

"India has been performing well and has improved its position by 29 places in the global index since 2015 in terms of innovation and emerging technologies.

"As such, Zimbabwe welcomes Indian investment in trade and investment priority areas in the Information Communication and Technology sector, which include software development, accessories manufacturing and construction of ICT hubs," said Dep Minister Muswere.

He revealed that the Zimbabwean Government has scrapped off the complicated visa regime on Indian nationals as they can now be granted the documents at any legal entry point in the country.

"The second republic is anchored on policy that seeks to open up and facilitate investment in all sectors of the economy, in this regard Zimbabwe has taken drastic measures to reform the investment climate and business operating environment to ensure that indeed Zimbabwe is open for business.

"To that end, Zimbabwean Government has scrapped the cumbersome visa regime vis-à-vis Indian nationals as they are now granted visas on arrival at any legal entry point," he said.

He pointed out other critical areas of the economy that are starving for investors including agro engineering technology, water resources management, power sector development, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, mining development and geological surveys as well as technology transfer and value addition in the manufacturing sector.

Trade between India and Africa has grown exponentially during the past decade and is expected to reach $150 billion by 2020-21 on account of improved economic ties and strong business opportunities

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
ICT
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.