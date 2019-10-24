Zimbabwe: Government Invites Indian ICT Investors

Government has invited Indian high-tech giants to explore business opportunities and set up shop in the information communication and technology sector in the country.

Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Jenfan Muswere, extended the invitation last Friday while in India where he attended the Millennial India International Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MIICCIA).

This is a platform that explores global business trends and opportunities for countries.

Running under the theme "Partners in Growth, Prosperity and Shared Destiny" MIICCIA is an investment access platform to diverse sectors of the global economies.

India is now positioned 52nd on the Global Innovation Index (GII), which is five steps from the 57th position it had in 2018, making it a forerunner in terms of technological innovations.

Zimbabwe has a lot to learn from the Asian country's escapades in the technology sector.

In his speech at the annual technology indaba, Deputy Minister Muswere disclosed an array of ICT areas that investors can tap into.

"India has been performing well and has improved its position by 29 places in the global index since 2015 in terms of innovation and emerging technologies.

"As such, Zimbabwe welcomes Indian investment in trade and investment priority areas in the Information Communication and Technology sector, which include software development, accessories manufacturing and construction of ICT hubs," said Dep Minister Muswere.

He revealed that the Zimbabwean Government has scrapped off the complicated visa regime on Indian nationals as they can now be granted the documents at any legal entry point in the country.

"The second republic is anchored on policy that seeks to open up and facilitate investment in all sectors of the economy, in this regard Zimbabwe has taken drastic measures to reform the investment climate and business operating environment to ensure that indeed Zimbabwe is open for business.

"To that end, Zimbabwean Government has scrapped the cumbersome visa regime vis-à-vis Indian nationals as they are now granted visas on arrival at any legal entry point," he said.

He pointed out other critical areas of the economy that are starving for investors including agro engineering technology, water resources management, power sector development, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, mining development and geological surveys as well as technology transfer and value addition in the manufacturing sector.

Trade between India and Africa has grown exponentially during the past decade and is expected to reach $150 billion by 2020-21 on account of improved economic ties and strong business opportunities