Zimbabwe: Enough Is Enough, Says Zanu-PF

Zanu-PF has thrown its weight behind the SADC-organised day of solidarity against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and called on the people to come out in large numbers for the event.

Government has since declared tomorrow a public holiday to allow as many people as possible to participate.

The main event will be at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

SADC member states will also have activities on the day, to press the West to lift the unjust sanctions.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the sanctions, which are crippling all developmental endeavours, should be removed.

"October 25 is beckoning," he said.

"A day set aside by the regional body, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government at its 39th Ordinary Summit held at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, on the 17th and 18th of August 2019 to unequivocally call for the unconditional lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

"Since the imposition of these illegal sanctions in 2002, they have been an overt declaration of asymmetrical warfare on the country and its citizens.

"They have impacted negatively the socio-economic sphere of all the people irrespective of their political affiliation.

"Further, sanctions are at the core of economic challenges bedevilling the country. It is now common knowledge that the United States of America and its allies have instructed its nationals sitting on corporate boards to block any intended financial flows into Zimbabwe and the subsequent forfeiture of any money which would have passed through it.

"These criminal and diabolic acts have led to the collapse and closure of industries and retail establishments wherein people derived their livelihoods. The clarion call is for these illegal sanctions to be removed NOW.

"Let every citizen be heard on this matter. Zimbabweans are therefore urged to gather in their multitudes across the country on Friday October 25, 2019 and declare that ENOUGH is ENOUGH."

Cde Khaya Moyo said the sanctions were an act of terrorism against Zimbabwe.

He said the cost to the Zimbabwean economy have been estimated to be in billions of United States dollars.

"While the nation is resourced abundantly with minerals, it has been difficult to access capital to exploit them due to the created perception of a high risk destination," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

"Economic opportunities and hope for the indigenous people have been destroyed due to these machinations.

"The sanctity of human life has always been of paramount importance. The sad tale of our hospitals bears testimony to the ravaging effects of this man- made scourge.

"These multi-faceted sanctions have caused the shortage of medicines and critical equipment in hospitals.

"Lives have been needlessly lost leading to the emergence of child-headed families, widows and orphans. These are the debilitating effects of this catastrophe which has been foisted upon Zimbabweans."

Cde Khaya Moyo said the revolutionary party was grateful for the wise counselling and astute leadership of President Mnangagwa, who has navigated the country through the difficulty epoch.

He said as was the case during the difficult period of liberating the country from the yoke of the oppressors, the revolutionary party and the heroic people of Zimbabwe will emerge triumphant from the challenging epoch in the nation's trajectory towards economic emancipation.

The United States (US) and the European Union (EU) imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe two decades ago after Zimbabwe embarked on the Land Reform Programme to redress colonial tenure systems which condemned the black majority to arid and unproductive land.

The measures were calculated at causing economic instability leading to regime change.