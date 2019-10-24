Nigeria: Sunday Dare Approves Refund of 'Misappropriated' IAAF Money

23 October 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has approved the refund of $135,000 to world athletics body- IAAF.

The money is the overpayment made to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) two years ago.

Despite promises by immediate past Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, to refund the money, the Jos-based politician did not honour his words before leaving office last May.

It became an international embarrassment for the country and her track and field aficionados until Dare offered to refund the money wednesday.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle wednesday, the Sports Minister wrote:

"IAAF- I have approved the release of funds to refund the IAAF overpayment wrongly credited to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. In a few days from now the funds should hit the account of the IAAF baring any interbank delays. With this Nigeria's reputation is regained."

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

