Zimbabwe: Surprise Inclusions in Warriors Provisional Afcon Squad

23 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)

The Zimbabwe national soccer team, the Warriors' technical team led by Chicken Inn head coach Joey "Mafero" Antipas has made surprise inclusions in the Warriors provisional squad set to face Botswana and Zambia in the Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifiers next month.

Among the new faces are Velez FC goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, Douglas Nyaupembe (Stockport County), Tivonge Rushesha (Swansea City), Cliff Moyo (Kidderminister Harriers), Adam Chicksen (Bolton Wanderers), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) and Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV).

The 32-member provisional squad will face Botswana at home, Barbourfields Stadium on 15 November before travelling to Zambia's Heroes National Stadium to face neigbhouring Chipolopolo.

Warriors 32 member provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) Martin Mapisa (Velez CF) Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos)

Defenders

Douglas Nyaupembe (Stockport County) Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba) Tivonge Rushesha (Swansea City) Cliff Moyo (Kidderminister Harriers) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Adam Chicksen (Bolton Wanderers) Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic) Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids) Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds) Kelvin Moyo (Chippa United)

Midfielders

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Phenias Bamusi (Caps United) Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV)

Strikers

Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City) Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits) Prince Dube (Highlanders) Knowledge Musona (RSC Anderlecht) Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic) Evans Rusike (SuperSport United).

