Zimbabwe: Team Big Family Intensifies Creative Artists Promotion

23 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

A Zimbabwean organisation founded in Australia, Team Big Family (TBF) which specialises in unraveling and uplifting unrecognized local talent in all aspects of arts business that includes modeling, music production, writing, and dance, has begun assisting less privileged artist across the country.

The project, a brainchild of Chengetai Mashiringwani, who came up with the initiative back in 2012 when he was in Australia, TBF has managed to assist some of the biggest names on the local music scene among them, the barefoot goddess Ammara Brown and Ba Shupi before they hit the limelight.

Speaking to this publication, Mashiringwani highlighted that the under-appreciated talent of arts in this country is what drives the organisation's efforts.

"We believe our country has a lot of hidden potential in the arts and entertainment sector and this is what drives us. We want to be part of its discovery and expansion," he said.

TBF has expanded nationwide scouting for talent in small towns.

"We have expanded nationwide even into small-towns like Zvishavane and Marondera assessing talent and looking for those eager enough to break into this highly competitive industry," said Mashiringwani.

He added that after discovery, they assist in networking and financing projects.

"When we discover talent, we literally take away the burden from those talented less privileged artists, say in music, those who cannot make enough funds to get into the studio. We hook them up with certain studios and even when there is a need for monetary assistance we always chip in," he said.

TBF is currently grooming and training new models while fine-tuning the existing ones too.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

