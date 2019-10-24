Kenya: First Ever Mountain Race in Africa to Boost War Against Cancer

23 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Wanyoro

Meru County is set to host a mountain race at the foot of the scenic Mt Kenya Forest to help raise funds to support the fight against cancer.

The inaugural race dubbed 'Challenging the heights' will be held on February 8 next year. It will seek to mobilise funds for the establishment of the Meru Cancer Institute as well as promote tourism and environmental conservation.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, who flagged off a mock race yesterday, said the county also wants to exploit the potential of Mt Kenya as a sports destination and nurture talents.

Mr Murungi also sampled the racecourse accompanied by former Athletics Kenya Treasurer Joseph Kinyua, who is currently the Meru Sports Council chairman, former world marathon champion Douglas Wakiihuri and three Kenyans who have participated in world mountain running events.

Kenya Museums of Kenya Director Mzalendo Kibunjia, top athletics promoters and Athletics Kenya officials also attended the event.

CHAMPIONS

Purity Gitonga and Caroline Gitonga, twin sisters from Kienini village in Meru, participated in the 34th world mountain running championship held in Canillo, Andorra, last year. Lucy Murigi, a Kenyan, won the race and helped the women team scoop gold. The runners are under Run2gether team that will participate in this year's world mountain running championship in Argentina.

"The race is not new, only that it has not been held here. Kenya has taken teams to world events and some have won those races," said Mr Murungi.

He noted that they intend to make the race international, taking advantage of the fact that it is the first ever mountain race in Kenya and Africa.

Mr Kinyua said the event will include races for both the young and the old, with the elite race being 12,000 metres at 2,800 metres above sea level.

Other races are a junior category of six and eight kilometres, a fun race dubbed "keep the doctor away", corporate, masters and institutions of higher learning runs. Winners will pocket Sh500,000, first runners-up Sh250,000 while second runners-up will walk away with Sh100,000.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Former South African Opposition Leader Resigns from Parliament
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.