South Africa: Blow for Boks As Kolbe Misses Wales Semi-Final

Cape Town — Exciting young wing S'bu Nkosi has been drafted into the Springbok starting line-up for Sunday's gripping Rugby World Cup semi-final against Wales at the Yokohama International Stadium (kick-off 11:00 SA time).

Nkosi replaces the hot-stepping Cheslin Kolbe who has not recovered sufficiently from the ankle injury he suffered against Canada and aggravated in the quarter-final victory over Japan (26-3) in Tokyo on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Nkosi - who has scored eight tries in his 10 Test appearances - slots into the right wing position as a direct replacement for Kolbe.

"It's disappointing not to have Cheslin available as he has been brilliant for us since we first called him up last year," said coach Rassie Erasmus.

"But we really rate Sbu and he will slot straight in. I am as excited to see what he can do as I would be if 'Chessie' were playing. Sbu has been very close to selection as it is."

Nkosi has made two appearances in the tournament, against Namibia and a try-scoring show against Canada - on the left wing - to follow up try-scoring appearances against Australia and Argentina (two tries) in the two South African home Tests in 2019.His injury-enforced inclusion is the only change to the 23 that had been entrusted to ensure second place in the pool (against Italy) and to secure a semi-final place (against Japan).

The Springbok 23 includes 10 players who appeared in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final victory over Wales four years ago in England (23-19), and nine who are making a second semi-final appearance after losing to eventual champions, New Zealand, four years ago.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The nine are Tendai Mtawarira, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Francois Louw, Duane Vermeulen, Handre Pollard, Damian de Allende and Willie le Roux. Pieter-Steph du Toit was on the bench in the quarter-final at Twickenham in 2015.

The winner will play the victor of the England v New Zealand semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday (10:00 SA time).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn

Wales

TBA

- SA Rugby

Source: Sport24