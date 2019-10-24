Sudan: Campaign to Buy Houses for Families of Slain Protestors

Omdurman — The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) launched a campaign on Monday evening to raise money from the public to buy a house for the family of each demonstrator who was killed during the popular uprising.

The project was launched in partnership with the resistance committees in the neighbourhoods of the El Abbasiya district in Omdurman.

Siddig Tawir, member of the Sovereign Council, who participated in the launch of the project, said in an interview with Radio Dabanga yesterday that the campaign aims to commemorate and honour those who were killed and the principles for which they sacrificed themselves.

He said that the project originated in the house of the family of Khatir Hussein, who was killed during the uprising. He stressed that the project will include all the families of those killed during the uprising in Sudan.

Monitor

Tawir called on the resistance committees to monitor the donations in the bank account of the father of Hussein, and to follow up the implementation of the project.

The Sovereign Council member said he wants the Sudan government to participate in this the project by allocating a piece of land to the family of each victim. He also appealed to all Sudanese to contribute to the project, financially or in-kind.

DBA

Lawyer Tajeldin Siddig, member of the DBA, said the campaign was launched not only in partnership with Siddig Tawir, but also with civil organisations and resistance committees.

He explained that Tawir set a target of SDG 250,000. The DBA donated SDG 10,000. The DBA also reached out to organisations within and outside Sudan to contribute to the project.

Intisar El Agali, representative of the National Consensus Forces in the Solidarity Committee, praised the campaign and considered it a positive start to honour the demonstrators killed.

She told Radio Dabanga that Khatir Hussein is one of those who died during the violent break-up of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3.

Burned

El Agali pointed out that the house he rented in El Abbasiya was vandalised during the December demonstrations and parts of it were burned when tear gas was fired.

She explained that the family was expecting that their living conditions would improve after Hussein's graduation at the university.

She stressed that the campaign is a human right for the families of protestors killed and the easiest thing that can be done for them.

She said the campaign was a first step that will eventually include all other families who lost their relatives during the revolution.

The coordinator of the Popular Initiative Committee, lawyer El Sadig Ali, promised in a statement on Tuesday to form a national project management committee under the auspices of Sovereign Council member Siddig Tawir, that will be responsible for setting priorities and making sure that all families of victims will get a house.