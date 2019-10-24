Ghana: Nsakina, Odumase Residents Protest Against Bad Roads

Hundreds of people from Nsakina and Odumase in the Ga West Municipal Assembly on Monday embarked on a demonstration to protest against bad roads in the area.

Clad in red attire, the demonstrators defied the early morning rains which started about 5:30a.m blocked the main roads leading to the neighbouring towns and burned car tyres to prevent both commercial and private vehicles from moving in or out of the towns.

They chanted war songs saying: "No roads no vote", and demanded for the immediate fixing of the deplorable roads, forcing school children and workers to walk to the neighbouring towns to board vehicles to their destinations.

The police from the Formed Police Unit (FPU), Accra Regional Police Command and Amasaman Divisional Police Command, came in their numbers to ensure law and order.

Some of the demonstrators, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times said, they would organise more demonstrations until government fixed the roads.

According to them, drivers who plied the road visit the mechanic shops often to repair their damaged vehicles due to the bad nature of the roads.

Mr Daniel Tagoe, a commercial rider said, the roads posed danger to drivers, passengers, pedestrians, as well as sick people who had to be transported to hospitals, whilst a commuter, Ms Grace Obeng said, due to the bad nature of the roads drivers charged higher fares.

Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt) Christopher Klomegah told the Ghanaian Times that the initial information the police had was that the residents were going to organise a press conference to protest against the bad roads, but ended up hitting the streets to demonstrate.

The Commander said his outfit called for re-enforcement and the situation was brought under control, adding that no arrest was made.