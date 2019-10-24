Africa: Somali President Attends Russia-Africa Summit

A delegation led by Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has arrived in President Farmajo arrives in the black sea resort city of Sochi for the Russia-Africa summit on Tuesday.

The head of state and his delegation were welcomed by Russia officials upon arrival at Sochi International Airport.

The President is accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Isse Awad his Defense counterpart, Hassan Mohamed Amardambe and among other senior officials.

During his time in Sochi, the President and his delegation are scheduled to conduct sideline meetings with leaders and heads of governments from Africa to discuss issues of mutual interests between their nations.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President and African Union Chairman Abdelfattah Al Sisi co-chair the Russia-Africa Summit which will be held on 23-24 October 2019 at Sirius Park of Science and Art.

The summit is the first event of its kind in the history of Russian-African relations to which the head of every African state and the leaders of major regional associations and organizations have been invited.

The Summit plenary sessions will look to discuss a wide range of issues on the international agenda and to compare views on pressing issues of vital interest to Russia and Africa.