South Africa: SARS Launches Re-Established Large Business Centre

24 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has launched the re-established Large Business Centre to drive voluntary compliance, ensure effective and efficient revenue collection, and enhance service and SARS' relationship with large business.

Currently corporate income tax is the third largest revenue contributor, having brought in 16.6% of the total revenue in the 2018/2019 financial year.

The taxpayer segment that the centre focuses on is large businesses defined as groups or entities with a turnover greater than R1 billion; are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; financial services with a turnover greater than R500 million; mining companies with turnover greater than R500 million, all entities or groups of companies with a combined total assets value greater than R100 million, as well as multinational companies.

The other client segment is Ultra High Net-Worth Individuals whose total assets are in excess of R75 million.

Taxpayers who meet one of these criteria are registered with the SARS Large Business Centre.

Speaking to chief executives of top companies yesterday, Kieswetter presented the value proposition that the re-established centre will offer to bring about voluntary compliance among corporate South Africa.

The SARS Vision 2024, introduced by Kieswetter, is to build a smart modern SARS with unquestionable integrity, which is trusted and admired by all stakeholders, as well as its international peers.

"In addition, the Large Business Centre is to become a centre of excellence that responds effectively to challenges and requirements presented by this complex taxpayer segment and which is aligned to international tax administration best practice," said SARS in the statement.

The value proposition offered by the large business centre is to promote voluntary compliance at the lowest cost to the taxpayer and SARS, with a three-pronged approach consisting of:

Dedicated relationship management by industry and sector, ensuring that tax teams allocated to the client has specialised knowledge and understanding of the client's business.

A highly skilled and professional team with proficiency on multiple tax types for taxpayers with complex tax portfolios, including those operating in multiple tax jurisdictions. To this end, SARS aims to facilitate clarity of the taxpayer's obligations and improve efficiency in assessments, audits and dispute resolution processes.

Centralised management of the taxpayer's tax compliance requirements across tax types which SARS' refers to as a 'One-stop shop' end-to-end service. This service provides the taxpayer with seamless interaction with SARS for any tax requirement or query the taxpayer may have, through one relationship management team who manages their entire tax portfolio.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.