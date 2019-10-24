Cameroon: Emperor Naruhito's Enthronement - PM Represented Cameroon

Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute represented President Paul Biya at the enthronement of Japan's new emperor on October 22, 2019 in Tokyo.

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, representative of President Paul Biya was part of the world leaders who witnessed 59- year- Naruhito's formal ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne as Japan's new Emperor during an elaborate ceremony in the capital, Tokyo on October 22, 2019. Emperor Naruhito took over from his father Emperor Akihito who abdicated in May 2019. Naruhito's reign officially started on May 1 with the abdication but he had to pass through a series of traditional rituals inside the imperial palace in Tokyo for the ascension to the throne to be formalized. Japanese dignitaries and hundreds of world leaders invited to the historic event therefore witnessed "The Sokui no Rei - or the Ceremony of Accession" in which they saw Emperor Naruhito inside the 6.5m-high Takamikura throne. World media organs reported that he read out a formal proclamation, dressed in a yellow-orange robe worn only by emperors on special occasions. "I swear that I will act according to the constitution and fulfil my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people," he is quoted to have read. He is further quoted as declaring, "I sincerely hope that Japan will develop further and contribute to the friendship and peace of the international community, and to the welfare and prosperity of human beings through the people's wisdom and ceaseless efforts." His wife, Empress Masako, reportedly clothed in 12 layers of robes, was seen in a separate smaller throne. The ceremony, conducted largely in silence, was held in the presence of an ancient sword and jewel - sacred treasures that act as symbols of imperial power. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly delivered a congratulatory address, followed by shouts of "Banzai!" - translated as "long live the emperor". After the formal enthronement ceremony, the emperor hosted a tea party for foreign royalty, while Prime Minister Abe hosted a banquet. The enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito was however, reportedly dampened by the Typhoon Hagibis that left almost 80 people dead. Consequently, as the result of the typhoon, the celebration parade was postponed out of rest for the victims and their families.