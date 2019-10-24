Gambia: Janneh Commission Support Staff Demand for Their Pay

After expressing their frustrations in the delay of their pay for the month of March, twenty support staff of the former Janneh Commission have demanded their salary from Government.

The support staff include five investigators, four secretariat staff, four legal officers and seven orderlies.

Some staff who spoke to this medium expressed frustration in the way their pay has been handled by Government. They indicated that the Minister of Justice Abubacarr Tambadou promised that they will be paid their February and March salaries after he was engaged in his office on the issue.

"After we spoke to the Minister, we only received our February salaries. We are still struggling to get our Match pay to no avail," they told Foroyaa. "And the situation is frustrating," they said; that two weeks ago, they engaged the Solicitor General on the issue; that he instructed the Accountant of the Ministry of Justice to pay them. "This was two Fridays ago and we are yet to receive our monies up to now," they lamented.

They indicated that when they approached the Accountant at the Ministry of Justice for their pay, he indicated to them that their money was used to pay members of the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC); that they approached the Accountant General to discuss the issue and were promised that they will be paid on the 27th September to no avail up to date.

"The situation is frustrating. We have really suffered because we have been moving between the Ministry of Justice and the Accountant General's Office and all we receive is promises that are never fulfilled," they said.

The Attorney General was called for comments but his phone was off. Foroyaa will inquire from him what the problem is and inform the public accordingly.