Gambia: Government Tertiary Policy Requires Revisiting

Nurses and teachers are the foundation of our health and education systems. There can be no health or education system without nurses or teachers. Apparently, universal training of health workers and teachers at national expense is being rolled back.

Many students who are now interested in the nursing and teaching fields are now unable to enroll because of financial difficulties. The government should be able to record the number of people who are interested in teaching and the nursing field to figure out how much it would take for them to finish their course.

The Minister of Higher Education could work to create a comprehensive and universal scholarship scheme to enable aspiring nurses and teachers to continue their education and then return to serve public institutions so as to put an end to the shortage of teachers and nurses in our school and health system.