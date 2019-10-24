South Africa: SA to Host South Africa-Slovakia Joint Council

24 October 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will host the 5th Session of the South Africa-Slovakia Joint Council on Economic Cooperation (JCEC) in Pretoria on Thursday.

Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Fikile Majola will co-chair the event with his Slovak counterpart, Vojtech Ferencz.

The Joint Council on Economic Cooperation was established through the signing of an economic agreement between South Africa and Slovakia in 2005, following the latter's secession from Czechoslovakia in 1993, and its ascension to the European Union.

Majola said that the rationale behind the signing of this cooperation agreement with the Slovaks was to mainly facilitate and promote bilateral trade, strengthen investment, and to identify and agree on mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

"The 5th Session will be preceded by a technical meeting between our experts and the Slovaks, where there will be a review of bilateral trade and investment, as well as policy developments since the last JCEC.

"There will also be discussions encompassing the Investment Promotion Act and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which our country has ratified," Majola said.

Majola said some of the specific areas of cooperation to be discussed include the automotive sector, mineral beneficiation, cooperation in textiles and clothing, as well as cooperation in the field of energy, agriculture and Special Economic Zones.

The deliberations will culminate with the signing of the Joint Protocol Agreement between Deputy Ministers Majola and Ferencz, which will then pave the way to better cooperation and increasing the volumes of cooperation and trade between the two countries.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.