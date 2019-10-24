Cameroon: United Nations Day - Time to Celebrate UN Humanitarian Support

Cameroon will join other countries to celebrate the United Nations 74th Day tomorrow, October 24, 2019.

Celebrations marking the 74th anniversary of the United Nations Organisation (UNO) in Cameroon on October 24, 2019 will be an occasion for the government and UN to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of donors in responding to the country's humanitarian and development challenges, and to inform the population of the results of United Nations' support to the government of Cameroon. The celebration will be on the theme, "Mutualisation of Peace Efforts at the Service of Sustainable Development." The theme directly concerns Cameroon, considering that the country has been grappling with serious humanitarian crisis since 2013 in her northern regions, in the East, North-West and South-West, causing internal displacement and deeply affecting social services. In the face of these security and humanitarian challenges, the country is still committed to fast-tracking the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) contained in its 2030 Agenda for the Eradication of Poverty, to ensure peace, prosperity for people and the planet. Cameroon in 2017 identified 53 priority targets for poverty reduction and improvement of the resilience of the population. On July 18, 2019 at the UN headquarters in New York, Cameroon presented her National Voluntary Review (NVR) at the High-Level Political Forum.

As part of activities leading up to the UN Day, the UN on October 22, 2019 organised Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Open Day exhibition at the esplanade of the Yaounde City Hall. Besides the exhibition of what the UN agencies are doing in Cameroon to foster the implementation of the SDGs, associations mostly those of youths exercising in the environment, job creation and sustainable development sectors also exhibited their know-how. The International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC) also exhibited its contribution. Other activities organised ahead of the event include a sports walks last Saturday and a press conference at IRIC on the UN-Cameroon Cooperation and SDGs