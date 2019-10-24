Sudan: Saeed receives documents of arbitrary dismissed employees

Khartoum — In accordance with the directives of the Council of Ministers and pursuant to the principle of fairness and restitution of rights, the First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information, Mr. Rashid Saeed, started to receive the documents of the arbitrary dismissed employees of the ministry.

The decision was taken as the ministry's commitment to achieve the revolution's goals and slogans that called for justice.

The Minister of Culture and Information,. Faisal Mohammed Saleh, called on all those dismissed from his ministry to contact the Office of the First Undersecretary to arrange for their return to work or to streamline their situation as required by law.