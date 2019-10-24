Sudan: Cabinet - Woman to partipate in Negotiations and Investigation Committees

Khartoum — Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr.Abdalla HamdoukCabinet, on Wednesday, gives directives for woman participation in negotiations and the Independent Investigation Committee designed to look into the sit-in breaking up incidents.

Minister of Culture and Information and the Government Official Spokesman, Faisal Mohammad Saleh said in press statements that the issue of participation in the negotiations and in the investigation committee will announced shortly.

He outlined that the ministers heard to a report on the economic situations in the country presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.