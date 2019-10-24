Sudan: Market Traders in South Darfur Strike

Nyala — Traders at the market of Nyala, capital of South Darfur, went on strike to protest against tax increases.

Dozens of shop owners at the Nyala Grand Market held a protest in front of the headquarters of the Tax Office of South Darfur on Sunday. They demanded that the 45 percent tax increase of 2018 will be addressed.

The head of the chamber of commerce, Ashraf El Hadari, handed over a memorandum containing the demands and complaints to the director-general of the state tax department, Kalol Fadlallah.

He pointed out the magnitude of the damage the traders suffered because of the increased taxes.

Two weeks ago market traders protested the increased taxes as well.