Sudan: Corruption Complaint Filed in Darfur

Nyala — Civil servants in Darfur filed a complaint at the public prosecutor against officials of the Darfur Peace Office and its six commissions. They accuse the officials of seizure of wages, and violations of rights of staff members.

Lawyer Nasreldin Rahhal said that he received documents on abuse and financial corruption. He also questioned complainant Abubakir Idris.

Rahhal said he intends to file other complaints against the Darfur Peace Office officials.

"We have now submitted the first corruption complaint. There are other complaints, related to development projects, programmes of voluntary return, and illegal ownership of wealth. These complaints will soon be filed, in order to recover the money of the citizens of Darfur", Rahhal said. "The era of impunity is over."