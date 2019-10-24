Gambia: Wuli East Lawmaker, Partners Donate to Health Facilities

23 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Suwaibou Touray, the National Assembly Member for Wuli East in collaboration with Heak Holland partners, have donated medical items to the Sutukoba Community Clinic, the Foday Kunda Minor Health Center and Baja Kunda Major Health Center.

The items which are said to be worth one hundred thousand dalasi, is geared towards contributing to meet the health care needs of Constituents. The donated items include eight cartons of dressing materials such as bandages and uniforms, scissors, labor plastic bags, wheelchairs and plasters amongst others.

Abou Keita, the President of Wuli East Development Initiative (WEDI), expressed gratitude to Suwaibou Touray for the humanitarian support, which he described as a positive move to meet the needed medical services to the people of Wuli East Constituency.

"This gesture will enhance our operations and will go a long way in guaranteeing the health needs and aspirations of our people. We want to thank Hon. Touray for the benevolence which manifests his interest in the welfare and wellbeing of his electorate," Keita said.

On his part, Touray said the donation came from Heak Holland which is a charitable and a philanthropic organization in partnership with Algasim Jallow, to extend the support to the people of the Constituency. That the gesture goes to contribute towards the enhancement of quality health for residents as well as address the problem of inadequate medical items in the said health facilities.

He said the distribution is conducted by WEDI; that all benefiting health facilities have received their share of the donated items.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Health
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Former South African Opposition Leader Resigns from Parliament
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.