Gambia: Wuli East Lawmaker, Partners Donate to Health Facilities

Suwaibou Touray, the National Assembly Member for Wuli East in collaboration with Heak Holland partners, have donated medical items to the Sutukoba Community Clinic, the Foday Kunda Minor Health Center and Baja Kunda Major Health Center.

The items which are said to be worth one hundred thousand dalasi, is geared towards contributing to meet the health care needs of Constituents. The donated items include eight cartons of dressing materials such as bandages and uniforms, scissors, labor plastic bags, wheelchairs and plasters amongst others.

Abou Keita, the President of Wuli East Development Initiative (WEDI), expressed gratitude to Suwaibou Touray for the humanitarian support, which he described as a positive move to meet the needed medical services to the people of Wuli East Constituency.

"This gesture will enhance our operations and will go a long way in guaranteeing the health needs and aspirations of our people. We want to thank Hon. Touray for the benevolence which manifests his interest in the welfare and wellbeing of his electorate," Keita said.

On his part, Touray said the donation came from Heak Holland which is a charitable and a philanthropic organization in partnership with Algasim Jallow, to extend the support to the people of the Constituency. That the gesture goes to contribute towards the enhancement of quality health for residents as well as address the problem of inadequate medical items in the said health facilities.

He said the distribution is conducted by WEDI; that all benefiting health facilities have received their share of the donated items.