Sudan: HAC Adopts Abyei Relief Initiative

23 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Dr. Mohamed Mustafa Al-Sinari, announced that the commission is adopting an initiative to provide relief amterials to Abyei area due to the floods and heavily rainfall that hit the area in the current season.

During his meeting Wednesday with the initiative members and the Higher Coordinating Council of Dinka Abyei Affairs. Dr. Al-Sinari assured the importance of continuous meetings and consultations to put the humanitarian aid organizations in alert to send convoys to Abyei area so as to contain the situation there.

Present at the meeting were the new Commissioner ffor Humanitarian Aid, Abbas Fadlalla, the Forum of Sudanese Liberal Unionists, the Executive Director of Abye's Supervision Directorate for Sudan side, a number of local civil societies and international organizations along with the commissioner for Humanitarian Aid for Abyei.

Dr. Al-Sinari agreed on sending the convoy for the area, deliver aid such as medicines and food to needy population in the area, stating that he would appeal to the international, Arab and Islamic humanitarian aid organizations to provide assistance to Abyei area.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.