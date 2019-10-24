Sudan: HAC Adopts Abyei Relief Initiative

Khartoum — The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner, Dr. Mohamed Mustafa Al-Sinari, announced that the commission is adopting an initiative to provide relief amterials to Abyei area due to the floods and heavily rainfall that hit the area in the current season.

During his meeting Wednesday with the initiative members and the Higher Coordinating Council of Dinka Abyei Affairs. Dr. Al-Sinari assured the importance of continuous meetings and consultations to put the humanitarian aid organizations in alert to send convoys to Abyei area so as to contain the situation there.

Present at the meeting were the new Commissioner ffor Humanitarian Aid, Abbas Fadlalla, the Forum of Sudanese Liberal Unionists, the Executive Director of Abye's Supervision Directorate for Sudan side, a number of local civil societies and international organizations along with the commissioner for Humanitarian Aid for Abyei.

Dr. Al-Sinari agreed on sending the convoy for the area, deliver aid such as medicines and food to needy population in the area, stating that he would appeal to the international, Arab and Islamic humanitarian aid organizations to provide assistance to Abyei area.