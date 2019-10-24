Sudan: High-Level Delegation of Xinhua Meets With SUNA Leadership

Khartoum — Sudan and China have stressed the importance of strengthening the media relations and cooperation between them and the exchange of news and experiences between the Xinhua News Agency and the Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

SUNA General Manager, Abdalla Jadalla, affirmed when he received Wednesday a delegation of Xinhua, headed by the agency's Deputy Manager for the Middle East Region, Wu Zhongmin, accompanied by Xinhua Director of International Contracts, LE Teng, the major role being played by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) as the main source of the news of Sudan and its unique position among the African and Arab news agencies.

Jadalla has exchanged views with the officials and Xinhua on ways to activating joint agreements and exchanging news and activities between the two agencies.

He underscored during his meeting with Xinhua officials the importance of receiving the news of China through Xinhua directly to be the main source of China news in Sudan.

Ms. Zhongmin affirmed the readiness of the Chinese News Agency to provide technical and technological support, training and opening an account for SUNA so as to receive and use Xinhua news.

The two sides agreed to renew bilateral agreements between the two agencies and to reactivate the news exchange and training, besides the exchange of visits and meetings to set the proposals into effect in the service of the two news agencies and the two countries.

It is to be recalled that the Chinese delegation has met with the senior officials of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), who gave a detailed briefing of the work of the agency and the challenges facing the Sudanese media in the current important phase in the history of Sudan and the necessity of keeping abreast with the developments in this domain.