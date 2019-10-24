Sudan: Al-Taayeshi - SPLM-N Tables a Complete Principles Project

Khartoum — The People'sMovement - North, led by Abdel Aziz Al Hilu, has tabled a complete principles' project that determined the ceiling of an expected framework agreement, said the government delegation's spokesman to the peace talks, Mohamed Hassan A-Taayesh.

He pointed out in a press statement that negotiations with the movement had consolidated confidence and strengthened the common will for realization of peace.

He sidd that the movement handed over last Tuesday its response on the paper presented by the government delegation as regard to roadmap that shall govern path of talks and methodologies during the upcoming rounds of negotiations.

He said that Juba forum peace required renewal of mandate from the AU Peace and Security and the Security Council.

Al-Taayeshi explained that the government negotiating team would carry out broad internal consultations with all the national partners on the peace process before the start of the coming session of negotiations.