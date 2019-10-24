Sudan: Council of Ministers Reviews Report On Outcome of Recent Session of Negotiations

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, reviewed in its regular sitting Wednesday a report on outcome of the recent session of negotiations in Juba between the delegations of the government, the People's Movement - North and the Revolutionary Front, which was presented at the meeting by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omer Bashir Manis.

Ambassador Omar Manis expressed thanks and appreciation of the government of Sudan for the State of South Sudan, headed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit, and the team of South Sudan that contributed to facilitating the negotiations and helped providing a positive atmosphere for the negotiation process.

In a press statement, the Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said that the most important outcome of the negotiation session was the signing of a joint agreement with the People's Movement - North on the cessation of hostilities, attributing success of the round of negotiations to the availability of the strong will among all the parties that have participated in the negotiation session to achieve a lasting, comprehensive and quick peace.

He said that the recent negotiation session was dominated by a genuine Sudanese spirit, adding that agreement was reached to continue the negotiation in coming sessions.

Faisal pointed out that the Council of Ministers also heard a briefing by the ministers concerned with the four axes of the peace process, namely the security arrangements, the political axis, the axis of legislation and laws, and the axis of economic development, noting that the Council of Ministers directed the ministers to prepare working papers and plans to help the success of the next rounds of negotiations.

He said that the Council had also stressed the need to prepare clear plans for the development of war zones so as to be discussed in the negotiating tracks.

Faisal indicated that it was for the first time the government of the Sudan has allowed the Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) to visit the Kauda region, saying that this step comes within framework of the government's keenness to facilitate the access of humanitarian assistance to all citizens in any region in Sudan.