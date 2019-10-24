Sudan: Sochi Summit Starts With Participation of Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan

Sochi, Russia — The Russian - African Cooperation Forum started Friday at the resort of Sochi, Russia, with participation of the Sovereignty Council's Chairman, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, the President of Egypt and current chairman of the summit, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, and many African heads of state and government.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a press statement before the start of the summit that the development relations and exchange of benefits with the African countries is a priority of Russian foreign policy.

Putin said that the summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views with African leaders on ways to strengthen the bilateral cooperation, adding that Russia plans to invest billions in Africa, especially that there are great potentialities for the Russian companies to invest in Africa.

The agenda of the summit, which is convened under the slogan (peace, security and development) will include deliberations on ways to explore the stock of cooperation between Russia and the African continent and discuss ways of bilateral cooperation in the exploration and extraction of natural resources, economic integration and the strengthening of relations in the field of sciences and education.