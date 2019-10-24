Sudan: Council of Ministers Grants WFP Access to Sudan's Nuba Mountains

Khartoum / Kauda — At a session today in Khartoum, Sudan's Council of Ministers granted permission for the World Food Program (WFP) to visit Kauda in the Nuba Mountains for the first time in nine years. The Council was also briefed on the state of peace negotiations with the armed movements, and adopted a decision to review the substantial bonuses paid to directors of government companies.

In a press conference after the meeting, Sudan's Minister of Culture and Information, Feisal Mohamed Saleh, said of Council of Ministers granted permission to WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, to visit Kauda in the Nuba Mountains of South Kordofan.

He said the measure comes within the framework of facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to all citizens in all areas of Sudan.

It is the first time in nine years that the WFP has been allowed to visit the area of Kauda, which is under the control of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu.

Four axes

Sudan's Minister of Culture and Information, Feisal Mohamed Saleh (SUNA)

Saleh says that the Council stressed the need for the relevant ministers to work on the four axes to reach peace, namely governance and management, security arrangements, legislation and laws, and economic and social development. The Ministers are to prepare working papers, plans and proposals to enter the practical points in the upcoming negotiation sessions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan External Relations International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Juba negotiations

Ambassador Omar Manis, who participated in the negotiation sessions with the armed movements in Juba, briefed the Council members, who praised the strong political will of all parties and unbridled desire to reach a lasting and rapid peace.

Saleh said the government is preparing plans for the rehabilitation of war zones, including development, services and infrastructure, and resettlement of displaced people and refugees. These are to be implemented immediately after the signing of peace agreements.

Directors' bonuses to be reviewed

The Council also decided today to review the bonuses received by the members of boards of directors of government companies, pointing out that the bonuses are huge amounts that drain state coffers.

He said that two Ministers have returned the bonuses they received to the state treasury.

He said that the Ministry of Finance announced procedural steps to address the bread crisis soon, and activate the law on consumer protection so that it controls the markets.