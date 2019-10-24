Gambia: Jungular Sang Correa Is Still in Security Custody

Public Affairs Officer of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Wednesday told Foroyaa that Michael Sang Correa of Gambia Armed Forces remains in security custody pending the disposition of his immigration proceedings.

Michale Sang Correas arrest by US authorities came on the heels of allegations by some soldiers (jungulars) that he participated in the execution of people on the orders of ex-president Yahya Jammeh.

Alethea Smock remarked: "On Sept. 17, 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Michael Correa, 40, in Aurora, Colorado. Correa, a citizen of The Gambia, legally entered the United States Dec. 16, 2016, but did not depart in accordance with the terms of his nonimmigrant status. He remains in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration proceedings."

According to Smock, aliens processed for removal may receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

"EOIR is an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice, and is separate from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges. For more information on EOIR," Smock added.

Kathryn Edwards Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Banjul on last monthb told Foroyaa: "The Department of Homeland Security detained Gambian citizen Michael Correa on September 17, 2019. The U.S. Government remains in close touch with Gambian Ministry of Justice counterparts regarding the case."