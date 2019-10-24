Gambia: Jungular Sang Correa Is Still in Security Custody

23 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Public Affairs Officer of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Wednesday told Foroyaa that Michael Sang Correa of Gambia Armed Forces remains in security custody pending the disposition of his immigration proceedings.

Michale Sang Correas arrest by US authorities came on the heels of allegations by some soldiers (jungulars) that he participated in the execution of people on the orders of ex-president Yahya Jammeh.

Alethea Smock remarked: "On Sept. 17, 2019, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained Michael Correa, 40, in Aurora, Colorado. Correa, a citizen of The Gambia, legally entered the United States Dec. 16, 2016, but did not depart in accordance with the terms of his nonimmigrant status. He remains in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration proceedings."

According to Smock, aliens processed for removal may receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

"EOIR is an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice, and is separate from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges. For more information on EOIR," Smock added.

Kathryn Edwards Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Banjul on last monthb told Foroyaa: "The Department of Homeland Security detained Gambian citizen Michael Correa on September 17, 2019. The U.S. Government remains in close touch with Gambian Ministry of Justice counterparts regarding the case."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Geopolitical Stakes Are High at First Russia-Africa Summit

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.