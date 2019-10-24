Sudan: Attorney General Meets With Director of General Intelligence Service

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Tajal-Sir Ali Al-Hibir, received in his office Wednesday the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Gen. Abu-Bakr Dambalab, and discussed a number of issues pertinent to work of the Public Prosecution, especially the lifting of immunity from members of the Intelligence Service who are facing charges in cases before the Prosecution.

The Attorney General stressed the importance of taking the measures on this issue by the General Intelligence Service as soon as possible.

The meeting also discussed the issue of supplying the Public Prosecution with the required information in accordance with the Constitutional Document, which stipulated the cooperation between the different state's organs, especially with regard to corruption of the former regime's elements and the cases against members of the General Intelligence Service that are currently under inquiry and investigation by the Public Prosecution.

The meeting underscored the necessity of applying the principle of the rule of law to provide justice and solving grievances in all the cases before the Public Prosecution.