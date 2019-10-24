Sudan: Attorney General Meets With Director of General Intelligence Service

23 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Tajal-Sir Ali Al-Hibir, received in his office Wednesday the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Gen. Abu-Bakr Dambalab, and discussed a number of issues pertinent to work of the Public Prosecution, especially the lifting of immunity from members of the Intelligence Service who are facing charges in cases before the Prosecution.

The Attorney General stressed the importance of taking the measures on this issue by the General Intelligence Service as soon as possible.

The meeting also discussed the issue of supplying the Public Prosecution with the required information in accordance with the Constitutional Document, which stipulated the cooperation between the different state's organs, especially with regard to corruption of the former regime's elements and the cases against members of the General Intelligence Service that are currently under inquiry and investigation by the Public Prosecution.

The meeting underscored the necessity of applying the principle of the rule of law to provide justice and solving grievances in all the cases before the Public Prosecution.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Now Former South African Opposition Leader Maimane Quits Party
African Leaders Arrive in Sochi for First Summit with Russia
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Botswana Waits for Results of Tightest Election Yet

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.