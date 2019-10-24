Sudan: Attorney General Meets Amnesty International Official

Khartoum — Attorney General, Taj-Alsir Ali Al-Hibir, met Wednesday at his office withe the Official of Amnesty International for East Africa, Ahmed Al-Amin Yousif.

Al-Hibir briefed the Amnesty International official on the steps taken so far by the government concerning the issues of justice and accountability, especially concerning the victims of the protests of September 2013 and Decemberm, 2019.

He affirmed the formation of a number of committees to investigate in these cases.

Meanwhile, the Amnesty International official revealed that his organization issued a number of reports concerning these cases, expressing the readiness to assist the Public Prosecution in this connection.

The meeting discussed the issue of transitional justice and its importance at this stage, especially in the areas of Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile.