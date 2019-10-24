Sudan: Cabinet - Women Will Partipate in Negotiations and Investigation Committee

23 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Wednesday, gave a directives for women participation in the negotiations and the Independent Investigation Committee designed to look into the sit-in dispersing incidents.

The Minister of Culture and Information and the government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said in press statement that the issue of the women participation in the negotiations and in the investigation committee will announced shortly.

He outlined that the ministers have reviewed a report on the economic situations in the country which was presented by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

