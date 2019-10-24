Botswana: BDP Wins Kgalagadi North

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Malebogo Lekula

Hukuntsi — Ms Talitha Monnakgotla of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has won Kgalagadi North constituency with 5 534 votes against Mr Phillip Khwae of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) who bagged 5 072. There were 79 spoilt votes.

When announcing the results, Kgalagadi North returning officer, Mr Patson Dibotelo, declared Ms Monnakgotla the winner though both candidates were in absent.

He lauded all the polling and presiding officers for their outstanding performance throughout the election processes.

