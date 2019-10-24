Liberia: D-8 Watch Team Screen Applicants

23 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

To ensure that persons recruited into the service of Community Policing Watch Team of Saye Town Community in electoral district #8, Montserrado County, the community leadership releases information bulletin, requesting the public to provide information about candidates seeking recruitment into the watch team.

A public bulletin posted in various parts of Saye Town, appeals to residents of the community to provide any information they have on applicants whose photographs are posted to ensure that people with criminal records didn't infiltrate the system to undermine the security and peace of the community.The bulletin assures community dwellers and non-residents that information provided would strictly be kept confidential.

Names of some applicants include Michael Toe, Block-B; Mark Bullet, Block-C; Gabriel Paye, Block-B; Samuel Karnley, Block-A; Tom Sherman, Block-D; Clearance S. Zee, Block-D, and David Moore, Block-D, respectively.Others are: Emmanuel D. Wantee, Block-B; TeoUrias, Block-B; Emmanuel Barclay, Block-B; Bestman S. Smith, Block-B; Alvin Williams, Block-B; Kameh T. Bengue, Block-D; Robert Togba, Block-D, and Othello Smith, Block-D.

Also seeking service in the watch team include Prince Harmon, Block-D; Martin Hurley, Block-B; Abraham Zomboo, Block-B; Esther Momamand, Block-B; Tommy F. Williams, Block-A and Samuel Paye, Block-B, respectively.Members of the public with information on these individuals are requested to channel same thru cell phone numbers: 0777050278, 0778504183 and 0779082632, respectively.

