Liberia: CIPS Trainees Undergo Weeklong Certification Exercise

23 October 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A batch of Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS) level 4 trainees undergo one week certification exercise in Monrovia, 21-25 October 2019.The 40 beneficiaries drawn from Ministries, Agencies and Commissions (MACs) across the country, form part of the second session for CIPs level 4.The first batch of 39 has completed their training. CIPS is designed to qualify and internationally accredit public sector procurement practitioners.

UNDP has made significant investment in supporting the Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC) to conduct regular CIPS Level trainings as a way of professionalizing the procurement sector of Liberia, with an aim of ensuring value for money and upholding accountability, integrity and transparency.UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Programme Violet Baffour during the opening session, emphasized that public procurement remains a critical part of promoting social accountability, governance and sustainable development.

Ms. Baffour stressed that the issues of corruption and human resource constraints faced by many public and private institutions in the administration of procurement are vices that slow down the growth of public sector reforms."Public procurement is an essential governance tool, and the way it is executed reflects the level of social accountability," says Baffour.

She described the PPCC Act of 2010 as the cornerstone of dispensing procurement justice and preventing fraud in the procurement of goods and services for the population.

The Deputy Resident Representative extolled the Leadership role of the Commission and committed UNDP to matching the efforts of the PPCC as it relates to capacity development for its staff.

She encouraged the beneficiaries to use the skills, and knowledge to build efficient and effective standards of procurement processes that will be recognized internationally.

Speaking earlier, PPCC Deputy Commissioner Joseph Suah noted that the certification procurement programme was important to eliminating wastage in government.

Suah emphasized that the Commission is keen on improving and building the capacities of staff at various MACs so that government can realize savings.He showered appreciation upon UNDP for its enormous support and urged beneficiaries to strive for excellence in meeting high standards of transparency, accountability and Integrity.

