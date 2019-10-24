Liberia: CHS Launches Operation Clean School Environment

Operation Clean School Environment intended to continuously provide a clean learning environment for both students and administrative staffers at the Christian High School in Montserrado County has been launched.

Speaking during the launch of the exercise on the school campus Monday, veteran Liberian educator and proprietor of the CHS, Rev. Dr. Roosevelt Z. Liberty, said though the institution observes tardiness, students should be reminded of their role in ensuring the campus is always kept clean.

He encouraged students to make maximum use of trash buckets placed at various locations within the school premises to ensuring a safe and clean environment for all.

He said keeping the school environment clean should not only be left with caretakers on campus but requires involvement of everyone, including teachers, students, and administration, stressing that with a joint focus and cooperation, the school will at all times be tardy.

Rev. Dr. Liberty, widely considered as a disciplinary by many of the students, said people should wash their hands always after using the latrine to avoid contracting germs and diseases.

He urged his staff to assist whenever they came in contact with dirt on the campus, as a way of identifying with the student population.Dr. Liberty called for full cooperation of the entire school family, adding that a clean school environment helps to fight creeping diseases that could spark out there.